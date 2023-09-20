Junooniyatt Promo: Jahaan gets shot by a bullet; Elahi is distressed

Junooniyatt, a musical drama revolving around the lives of Elahi, Jahaan, and Jordan, has slowly and steadily made a place in the hearts of the viewers. The current track of the show revolves around Elahi deciding to give another chance to her relationship with Jahaan. She has made up her mind to divorce Jordan and move out of the disrespectful relationship with him.

Jahaan gets shot

In the forthcoming episodes of Junooniyatt, the show will take an exciting turn with a tragic moment in Jahaan and Elahi's lives. As per a new promo shared by the channel, Elahi has finally decided to give another chance to her relationship with Jahaan. While she contemplates the same, she hears the sound of a gunshot. Jahaan gets shot by a mysterious person in his chest while Elahi gets shattered seeing Jahaan in a pool of blood. A distressed Elahi asks Jahaan to stay put and not give up on his life. Jahaan adores Elahi and is happy seeing concern for him in her eyes.

Check out the new promo of the show

More about Junooniyatt

Junooniyatt is produced by popular actor couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta. After the magnum success of the first season of their first show Udaariyaan, the producer couple brought yet another love-triangle story for the youth. Udaariyaan gave overnight fame to it's lead trio Ankit Gupta (Fateh), Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary (Tejo) and Isha Malviya (Jasmine). The makers retained Ankit from their first show along with casting Gautam Singh Vig post his Bigg Boss 16 journey and Neha Rana. The show took an interesting turn with Jordan's mother getting against him and unleashing his psychotic behavior, more so towards Elahi. Elahi, who was quite docile in the beginning, also started to give it back to Jordan. The sequence where Elahi slaps Jordan in front of the entire family speaks volumes about women's empowerment. The show is filmed in Chandigarh.

