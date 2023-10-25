Junooniyatt PROMO: Jahaan is ready to marry Seerat; Will Elahi reveal truth? WATCH

Junooniyatt, a beloved series, thrills fans with a captivating love triangle involving Elahi, Jahaan, and Jordan. The plot takes a dramatic twist as Elahi's trust in her sisters, Seerat and Jordan, shatters. Though she embraces her unexpected destiny, fate intervenes, with a benevolent figure rescuing her. Now, she faces the urgent task of revealing Seerat's truth to Jahaan before it's too late. In the forthcoming episode, Jahaan succumbs to maternal pressure, marrying Seerat while his heart still aches for Elahi.

Jahaan is about to marry Seerat; will Elahi tell him the truth

In the promo, we see that Jahaan's mother picks up the knife and threatens to take her life if he doesn't agree to marry Seerat. He tries to convince his mother but she doesn't listen to any of his talk. He finally gives up and agrees that he will marry Seerat.

Here take a look:

On the day of his marriage, everyone is happy except Jahaan. On the other hand, Elahi calls him from the hospital. She keeps trying but he doesn't pick up. After a few more tries, Jahaan picks up the call and Elahi takes a sigh of relief. The promo ends. Will Elahi be able to tell Jahaan the truth about Seerat? Will Jahaan and Elahi reunite?

In the previous Junooniyatt, we saw Elahi's sister Seerat push her from the cliff. Jordan also takes revenge on Elahi who rejected her for his friend Jahaan. He picks up a rock and throws it onto Elahi.

Jahaan tries to call Elahi and everybody in the Mehta house is worried. Seerat picks up Elahi's phone and tells Jordan that he must not waste time. Jahaan is still calling her and in rage, Jordan throws the rock at her. The rock hits Elahi and she falls in the water. She promises Jahaan that in their next life, they will be united.

