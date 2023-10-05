Junooniyatt PROMO: Jahaan pulls off stunt; compels Elahi to reveal truth about her relationship with Jordan

Junooniyatt has taken an unexpected turn. While the ardent fans of the show were anticipating Jahaan and Elahi's reunion, she got back with Jordan owing to a major twist. Jahaan took a bullet for Elahi and was hospitalized and that's when she realized her love for him. Jahaan needed a blood donor. Jordon took this opportunity to blackmail Elahi and get back with her by putting a condition of giving blood to Jahaan only if she agrees to give another chance to their relationship. While Elahi was in a dilemma, she agreed to accept Jordon's condition so that Jahaan could live. Jahaan has been heartbroken to see Elahi with Jordan and is sure that Elahi has taken this decision under pressure. However, Elahi refused to reveal anything to Jahaan.

Jahaan's life-threatening stunt gets Elahi to reveal the truth

As per a recent promo of Junooniyatt released by the channel, Elahi will finally spill the truth about her relationship with Jordan to Jahaan. Jahaan pulls up a life-threatening stunt and pressurizes Elahi to reveal the truth behind her relationship with Jordan. Jahaan climbs up to a considerable height and threatens Elahi that he will jump off if she continues to lie. Caught in a tough spot, Elahi reveals the truth leaving Jahaan shattered.

Have a look at the promo

More about Junooniyatt

Junooniyatt is produced by television's power couple Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta. The show started off with a story revolving around three individuals who are passionate about music. They have different motives in life as they participate in a music competition together. While Jahaan and Elahi fall for each other, Elahi becomes Jordan's obsession. Jordan is hell-bent on winning over Elahi and not letting Jahaan snatch away his happiness. The show features actors like Ankit Gupta, Gautam Singh Vig, and Neha Rana in lead roles. The show is shot in Chandigarh.

Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta as producers

Junooniyatt is Ravie and Sargun's third project. They started off their production career with Udaariyaan which was a story about young girls and families from small towns of Punjab being lured by the luxurious life in Canada. They also produced Swaran Ghar starring Sangita Ghosh and Ronit Roy in lead roles.

