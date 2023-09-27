Junooniyatt PROMO: Jahaan takes bullet for Elahi; Is their love story over?

Junooniyatt, a popular TV show, has won over fans with its beautiful story revolving around Elahi, Jahaan, and Jordan. The series has experienced its share of ups and downs, yet the narrative consistently captivates its audience. In the current part of the series, Elahi and Jahaan give their relationship a chance, but unforeseen events lead them into a life-and-death situation. A group of terrorists has captured several people, including Elahi, Jordan, and Jahaan.

Elahi becomes the terrorist's target but Jahaan takes the bullet

Somehow, Jahaan manages to save people by calling the police and getting the terrorists arrested. However, in the midst of this operation, one terrorist escapes and points a gun at Elahi.

Here take a Look-

The terrorist shoots at Elahi, blaming her for the root cause, but ends up injuring Jahaan as he intervenes. The police successfully capture the terrorist, but Jahaan falls unconscious on the ground. Elahi rushes to him, attempting to revive him, but he remains unresponsive. Jordan, witnessing his friend's apparent death, falls silent in shock. Elahi, in tears, urgently calls for an ambulance.

Upon reaching the hospital, Jahaan's heart stops, prompting doctors to initiate resuscitation efforts. They administer shocks in an attempt to revive him. On the other side, Elahi prays fervently for Jahaan's recovery.

Will Jahaan die?

This week in Junooniyatt Jahaan is struggling for his life and both Jordan and Elahi are praying for him to survive. Will Jahaan survive? Or will this be the end of Jahaan and Elahi's love story before it starts? Stay tuned for more updates on the show.

