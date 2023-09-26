Junooniyatt PROMO: Jahaan tries to save people from terrorists; will he succeed? WATCH

Junooniyatt, a popular TV show, has won over fans with its beautiful story of Elahi, Jahaan, and Jordan. The show has had its share of ups and downs, but the story has always captivated fans. In the current part of the series, Elahi decides to give her relationship with Jahaan another chance. She leaves Mehta's house but now they are caught up in a dangerous situation and not only Elahi's but many people's lives are in danger.

Jahan comes to rescue people

In the upcoming episode, a group of terrorists have captured people in a godown and Jahaan has somehow managed to enter and rescue people.

Here Take A Look-

Elahi instructs Jahaan to rescue people. In the midst of it, a woman who is pregnant screams as she goes into labor. Elahi helps her to deliver but she needs medical attention. Jordan sees this tries to intervene and says that he knows why he has come to the rescue. He is there only to save Elahi and is acting out that he is a doctor. Elahi shuns him saying that in the moment it's not feasible to fight but to use brains to get out of here and the people.

Jahaan says to Jordan that Elahi has a plan and tells Jordan to act about it. As the terrorists see them, Jahaan says to them that the woman needs to go to the hospital. They agree and allow them to leave. They plan that they will get forces to come and rescue them. But will they succeed?

What coming in the upcoming week for Junooniyatt?

This week in Junooniyatt as Jahaan, Jordan, and Elahi rescue people and get the terrorists to jail, one of the terrorists points a gun at Elahi and tries to kill her but someone else is shot. Is it Jahaan or Jordan?

ALSO READ: Erica Fernandes expresses gratitude to makers as Kasauti Zindagi Kii completes 5 years: 'What a ride...'