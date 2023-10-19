Junooniyatt PROMO: Jordan divorces Elahi; What is next for her?

Another dramatic turn awaits Junooniyatt's storyline. Earlier, Elahi intercepted a mother-daughter kidnapping, staged by Jordan. However, the upcoming episode will unveil Jordan's transformation towards goodness. On Navratri, he graciously releases Elahi, leaving Jahaan and Elahi astounded as he signs divorce papers in front of the entire family. This unexpected twist in Elahi's life introduces a new challenge, raising questions about Jordan's true intentions – is he truly setting Elahi free, or is this another facet of his scheme?

Jordan is furious with Elahi and sets her free from their marriage

In the upcoming episode, Jordan gathers all the Mehta family in the puja room. He holds Elahi's hand and brings her in front of everyone. He takes the divorce paper from Elahi and says if she needs Jordan to sign the papers, he will gladly do so.

He signs the document and returns it to her. Addressing Elahi, he proclaims her freedom, enabling her to pursue a life with her beloved, Jahaan. He whines that he had longed for a single possibility to transform himself, only to be rebuffed. Jordan then asserts that she had never desired his change. In a decisive act, he removes her mangalsutra from her neck and casts it into the blazing embers.

Is Jordan imposing guilt upon Elahi for her choices, or has Jordan undergone a transformation of his own?

Previously on Junooniyatt, we saw, that Elahi convinces Jahaan to marry her sister Seerat. Jahaan rejects her request and says he has always loved Elahi. In the promo, Jahaan declares to his family out of nowhere that he is going to marry Seerat. Before Elahi could stop him, she heard him say and was completely shocked.

On the other hand, Elahi talks to a woman who comes to Mehta's house for Navratri puja. Before she could say anything, some thugs kidnap the girl. Elahi saves the mother and her daughter from being kidnapped. She defends herself against the gangsters who try to kidnap the girl and her mother. Later, Elahi slaps Jordan for his actions. The show airs from Monday- Friday.

