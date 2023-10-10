Junooniyatt PROMO: Jordan makes everyone believe he's changed

Junooniyatt has gone through lots of ups and downs. The triangle love story of Jahaan, Jordan, and Ilahi is all spiraling in a loop. In the past few weeks, we saw that Jahaan saved everybody's life from a group of terrorists. he saves Ilahi and Jordan but hangs between life and death. Ilahi saves him but has to stake her love for Jahaan and remarry Jordan. Jahaan has vowed to let the whole Mehta family know what actually Jordan wants from both of them.

Jordan tries to prove to everyone that he's changed

Jordan lets his friends pour water and juice on him to prove to everyone that he has changed. Jordan's mother asks him why is he doing this and he says that he just wants to prove to everyone that his love for Ilahi has changed him.

Jordan is unable to resist but just to prove his point right, he calmly lets his friends humiliate him. Ilahi and Jahaan see him but say nothing. On the other hand, Jahaan tries to convince Ilahi to see through Jordan. He tells her that he is just doing this to make Ilahi feel for him and not Jahaan. The change that Jordan shows towards Ilahi is to never see Jahaan happy. Jahaan sees that Jordan is cooking for Ilahi since Ilahi burnt her fingers. Ilahi doesn't say anything and leaves.

In the upcoming episodes of Junooniyatt, Jordan reveals to his mother that he did marry Ilahi just to see Jahaan unhappy. He does love her but wants to see Jahaan live in hell. He says to his mom that he has won Ilahi's trust and will let her become a star but only as a rockstar's wife. Ilahi listens to this all and is shocked to hear all of this. What will Ilahi do next? Will she leave Jordan? Stay tuned to know more.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 PROMO: Shiv Thakare and Arjit Taneja compete in final; Who will win? WATCH