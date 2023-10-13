Junooniyatt PROMO: Jordan spikes Ilahi's drink; will he succeed in thwarting her dream?

Junooniyatt has seen its fair share of ups and downs, but the latest revelation is that Jordan is not as good to Ilahi as he seems. His main motive is to see Jahaan unhappy, and he is willing to teach Ilahi a lesson to leave him. As the story progresses, Jordan gives Ilahi a chance to sing in front of people. This is all part of his plan to hurt Jahaan. Jahaan, on the other hand, is determined to protect Ilahi from Jordan's evil motives. He prays that she will see the bigger picture and realize that Jordan is not the one for her. Jahaan has pledged to reveal Jordan's true intentions to Ilahi. It will be interesting to see how he does this and whether Ilahi will finally see Jordan for who he really is.

Jordan mixes something in Ilahi's drink

In a new promo for Junooniyatt, Ilahi is getting ready to perform for the first time. She is understandably nervous but tries to compose herself before going on stage. Jahaan, meanwhile, is praying to Mata Rani to help Ilahi with her concert and to protect her from Jordan's evil intentions.

Meanwhile, Jordan notices the water bottle and, in a flashback, it's revealed that he had tampered with its contents. Jordan advises Ilahi to drink from it to clear her throat for an improved singing performance. Just as Ilahi is about to comply, a spot boy interrupts with important news. In her haste, she accidentally drops the water bottle, averting a potentially embarrassing moment in front of the audience.

What's coming in the upcoming week?

In the upcoming week of Junooniyatt, Ilahi performs her mother's cherished song, leading to an emotional reunion as her mother mysteriously reappears. In a flashback, it's revealed that Ilahi's mother had left their home when Ilahi was just a child due to their family's financial struggles. She made a promise to Ilahi that she would return once her daughter achieved success as a singer. Overjoyed, Ilahi is deeply moved by the unexpected return of her mother.

