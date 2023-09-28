Junooniyatt PROMO: Why did Ilahi marry Jordan despite promising Jahaan?

What an interesting turn of events took place in Junooniyatt. The upcoming episode brought another twist in the love story of Jahaan and Ilahi's love story. Previously Jahaan was shot by the terrorist and he was almost dead but miraculously he lives. Ilahi goes to the temple to pray for her love; there Jordan comes to her and asks her to be his wife again and then he will save Jahaan. Unfortunately, she agrees to be his wife again for Jahaan.

Mehta's family shocked to see Ilahi as Jordan's wife

As Jahaan is saved from near death, everybody welcomes him. All are happy to see him fine and now things have finally fallen into place.

Suddenly out of nowhere dhol is heard and two people enter the house beating the drums. Jordan enters dancing and enjoying the beats of dhol. Everybody thinks that Jordan is happy that his friend is now safe and sound and in the happiness, he is dancing. Jahaan is thankful for the gesture and is about to hug him but sees that Ilahi is wearing a mangal sutra and sindoor.

At first, everybody is confused about why Ilahi is like this and then Jordan announces to his family that Ilahi said yes to give him another chance. This shocks everyone in the room. Jahaan is taken aback and Ilahi is standing numb and not people everyone's eyes.

What will happen now? Will Jahaan start growing distance from Ilahi or will he understand that Ilahi didn't have other choice?

What to expect next?

In the upcoming episode, Jahaan will be heartbroken again and may start distancing himself from Ilahi and Jordan and the entire Mehta family. Stay tuned for more updates.

