Junooniyatt PROMO: Will Elahi be able to save Jahaan from taking his life? WATCH

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide

Junooniyatt has taken a drastic turn after Elahi meets her mother. She gets to meet her mother and sister while performing her first stage show. The love triangle between Jahaan, Jordan, and Elahi is again getting fans on the edge of their seats. They are eager to know who will Elahi choose to be with. Will she get to know that Jordan wants to ruin her career? Will Jahaan save Elahi from Jordan's evil plans? All this has gotten us curious, about what will happen next.

In today's episode, we shall see Jahaan trying to take his life but will Elahi save him before it's too late?

Elahi sees Jahaan drowning in the bathtub

The promo of Junoonniyatt Elahi comes back from her concert and is lost in her thoughts. On the other hand, Jordan is practicing his music. Jahaan is drunk and doesn't know that the water is running in the bathtub. As Elahi passesby his room, she sees water rushing outside Jahaan's room.

As she enters his room, Jahaan is nowhere to be found. She hears water running from the bathroom. She peeks in to see and finds Jahaan unconscious submerged in water. She tries to pull him out and drags him into the room. She calls the entire family to help. Finally, Jahaan opens his eyes and Elahi is relieved.

Why did Jahaan get drunk? Why did he want to kill himself?

What is coming this week in Junooniyaatt?

This week in Junooniyatt, Elahi's divorce is finalized. Jahaan asks her that now they can get married. Elahi says that she can't and he has to marry her sister Seerat. But will Jahaan agree? Stay tuned to know more.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Junooniyatt PROMO: Jordan spikes Ilahi's drink; will he succeed in thwarting her dream?