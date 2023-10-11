Junooniyatt PROMO: Will Elahi's dream of reuniting with her mother come true?

Junooniyatt is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The current track of the show revolves around Jordan allowing Elahi to sing and perform at a concert. Jordan wants to prove to Elahi that he has changed and is no more over-protective and aggressive and hence he has allowed Elahi to sing. However, he has been conspiring to sabotage the concert so that Elahi won't be able to sing at the concert. After a long struggle, Elahi is excited and hopeful to reunite with her mother after the concert

Elahi's prays for a reunion with her mother

Elahi's (Neha Rana) sole reason for becoming an acclaimed singer was to reunite with her mother. Elahi's mother left her and her husband to make a career in singing. Her mother believed that her dreams of doing remarkable work in the music industry would not be fulfilled if she stayed back with her good-for-nothing husband in Chandigarh with two daughters. Elahi had promised her mother that she would make it big in the music industry on the basis of her talent. Now that she is set to perform at her concert, Elahi prays to God to fulfill her dream of reuniting with her mother. While Elahi prays for the same, Elahi's mother is seen reaching Chandigarh in the hope of sorting out things that went wrong in the past.

Have a look at the new promo of Junooniyatt

The previous track of Junooniyatt

In the previous episodes of Junooniyatt, Jahaan (Ankit Gupta) understood that Elahi got back with Jordon (Gautam Singh Vig) because of some pressure. To know the entire truth from Elahi, he threatened her with jumping from a considerable height. He forced her to reveal the truth about the change in her heart. In the pressure, Elahi revealed the truth to Jahaan and informed him that Jordan had kept a condition on donating blood to him (Jahaan). He had stated that he would only do that if Elahi promised to give another chance to their marriage. Elahi chose Jahaan's life over their love. After hearing the truth, Jahaan exposed Jordan in front of the family. However, Jordan claimed to have changed completely and announced arranging a concert for Elahi.

Junooniyatt is produced by TV's popular couple Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta.

