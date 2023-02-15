Junooniyatt's Ankit Gupta on MC Stan winning Bigg Boss 16: 'It proves that to win you have to do nothing'

Bigg Boss 16 kept the audiences on the edge of their seats till its grand finale episode which was held on February 12. After surviving 135 days in the house and showing his unfiltered personality, rapper MC Stan was declared as the winner of the show. He lifted the dazzling trophy of Bigg Boss season 16 and also won Hyundai grand i10 Nios, as well as Rs 31 lakh and 80 thousand as the prize money. However, many assumed that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary might be the winner of Bigg Boss 16. On the grand finale night, the show witnessed a heartwarming moment when actor Ankit Gupta got emotional after Priyanka got evicted from the top 4.

In a conversation with Etimes TV, Ankit Gupta spoke about MC Stan lifting the trophy of Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 16. Ankit stated, "I would just say that for you to win the show you actually have to do nothing (Laughs)." When asked if he thinks that MC Stan’s victory was an unfair decision, Ankit denied it and said that according to him it is not unfair as MC Stan won because of audience votes. The Junooniyatt actor revealed that people liked MC Stan due to which he got so many votes. Ankit added that they were expecting Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to win Bigg Boss 16 but said, "It's not necessary that if our expectations did not get fulfilled then it is unfair. We had different expectations that’s it.”

Gautam Singh Vig talks about MC Stan winning:

Speaking about the same, Gautam Singh Vig also shared his opinion and said that for him, Priyanka is the winner of Bigg Boss 16. Gautam added, "The way she came out, her body language, the confidence, everything speaks volumes that she handled everything with grace. She was not at all sad." The Junooniyatt actor mentioned that it is important to win hearts and Priyanka managed to do that. "Trophy uthane se koi winner ban jaata toh kya he baat hoti," said Gautam Singh Vig. He also said that the person who wins hearts goes much ahead in life and career and it is also a sign of a good human being.

About Junooniyatt:

Ankit Gupta and Gautam Vig are all set to make a comeback on television screens along with Neha Rana with their new show ‘Junooniyatt’ which will air on Colors TV. Produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey's Dreamiyata Entertainment, it is a story of three music aspirants, their journey, and how they fall in love.