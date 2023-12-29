‘Just had the worst flight of my life’; Jasmin Bhasin slams airline for THIS reason

Popular actress Jasmin Bhasin had a disappointing flight experience on her recent journey when the actress was trying to fly from Mumbai to Jammu. The actress who is always on the move due to a busy schedule that her work demands is currently enjoying the holidays. However, the terrible flight experience was definitely not the start she wanted for her holidays. Jasmin took to social media to share her experience and call out the airline.

Jasmin Bhasin slams airline post recent flight experience

Yesterday, at late night, Jasmin Bhasin took to her official social media handle and uploaded a selfie of her from the airport. She wrote, “Just had the worst flight of my life, was in aircraft for more than 10 hours, boarded from Mumbai and landed in Mumbai. So I didn’t reach anywhere. Cabin crew was helpful and did their best but horrible and the most disastrous senior management and administration. Shame.”

In the last story posted on her Instagram handle, she expressed how the manager behaved with the passengers at the Mumbai airport upon their return. She wrote, “And the way your manager at Mumbai airport is speaking with people, it’s shameful. That too he came after so many calls were made to him by your assisting staff as they did not know how to deal with passengers.”

Before posting about her experiences, the Bigg Boss 14 contestant uploaded the first story with the caption, “Jammu ki jagah Delhi pahuch gaye.” Along with the caption, she posted a picture of her from inside the flight.

Jay Bhanushali slams an airline

Actors from the industry have always been vocal whenever they face any unpleasant flight experience. A few days back, Jay Bhanushali slammed an airline and wrote that they lost the actor as a customer.

The popular host and actor wrote, "I just wanted to wish you get well soon because mismanagement is the second name of Akasa airline. I had a 1 pm flight from Goa to mumbai and it was delayed to 4 pm without any communication, no alert nothing..you have lost me as a customer."

