Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum: 3 reasons why you should watch Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa starrer if you haven’t

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum stands out as one of the finest Pakistani dramas that delve into the complexities of human relationships, love, and marriage. Starring Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa, it conquered the hearts of millions and had viewers glued to our television screens. The drama unfolds like a beautifully composed slow-burn romance, a heartfelt journey that resonates deeply with audiences. Here's why you should watch Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum if you haven't.

1. Storyline

It tells the story of Sharjeena (Hania Aamir), whose heart gets broken after her fiancé, Adeel, abruptly calls off their wedding. This happens after Adeel's wealthy boss, Rubab, proposes to him. Meanwhile, to avoid her family from getting humiliated or creating any dramatic scene, Sharjeena proposes to Mustafa (Adeel's younger brother).

Their unexpected marriage slowly turns into a fun-loving relationship as they find solace in each other's presence. The entire story appears practical and also highlights real-life problems.

2. Relatable characters

Sharjeena is a responsible and self-dependent middle-class girl who cannot tolerate disrespect. No matter what the situation is, she never loses hope and remains positive. Her soulful personality and bibliophile nature add more depth to her character sketch.

On the other hand, Mustafa (Fahad Mustafa) is unemployed and a happy-go-lucky man. After living a carefree, unorganized, aimless life, Mustafa decides to transform himself for his wife, Sharjeena. He turns into a completely green forest, leaving the female audience in awe.

Advertisement

A standout feature of this marriage of convenience romance is the vibrant contrast provided by the characters of Adeel and Rubab.

Take a look at one of the promos of the show here:

3. Themes and Social Commentary

Apart from the romance, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum delves deeply into the stark economic disparities that exist within society. It also highlights the differences in intellect and opportunities that often accompany socio-economic status.

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum premiered on July 2, 2024, and its last episode went off air on November 5, 2024. The show returned to television on public demand.

Keep reading this space for more updates!