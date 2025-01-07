Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum: 5 best dialogues from Fahad Mustafa and Hania Aamir's show that capture their heartwarming on-screen chemistry

Pakistani drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum has captivated the hearts of fans since the beginning. The show's heartwarming storyline, emotional depth, and unforgettable dialogues made fans admire it. It starred Fahad Mustafa as Mustafa and Hania Aamir as Sharjeena, and the show soon became the most-watched Pakistani drama of 2024.

The themes of love, family, friendship and societal pressure in Fahad Mustafa and Hania Aamir's Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum was highly relatable where fans couldn't stop talking about it. Although the show has ended due to the popular demand of fans, it's been back on ARY Digital, airing at 10 pm since December 31.

Along with its re-run, take a look at the 5 most romantic dialogues from Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum:

1. "Ab aise kyun dekh rahe ho hug karo mujhe, hug karo na"

Sharjeena and Mustafa's marriage was initially not based on love, but the two soon came closer with time and situation, making their place in each other's hearts. Sharjeena says this dialogue setting aside their differences when Mustafa came to her, giving a beautiful conclusion to the journey.

2. "Accha lag raha hai, aise tumhe muskurate hue dekh kar, aur kya mujhe aisi baatein karni aati nahi hain, bas tum hasti rehti ho na bahut pyari lagti ho, aise hi raha karo muskuraati hui"

It's difficult for everyone to express their feelings in words, and Mustafa was no different. But, he says these simple yet deep lines to Sharjeena that reveal her happiness is important to him.

3. "Dil toot gaya, koi nahi toot ke bhi mera hi hai naa, tum fikar na karu main iska bohot khayal rakhungi, jood bhi dungi aur sambhal lungi"

When Mustafa comes to drop Sharjeena off at the office, he tries to persuade her to a date, but she refuses to push the plan to the weekend. Consequently, he gestures that he's heartbroken over it, and she says these soulful lines to him in her style, making us fall for their love even more.

4. "Main iss farsh pe, bagair pankhe ke kamre mein khush hu kyuki tum mere saath ho"

Love doesn't need luxury, and Sharjeena expresses this when she is lying alongside Mustafa in their new home, deprived of any comfort. She mentions that she finds happiness in his presence, not material goods.

5. "Mujhe baar kyu kehte ho ki ammi baba ke ghar chale jao, mujhe khud se dur karna chahte ho toh yeh keh do, main tumhare bagair nahi reh sakti beshak tum mere bagair reh sakte ho, nahi chod sakta mein tumhe"

When Mustafa asks Sharjeena to go and live with their parents because he thinks she will be comfortable there, she explains how she can't live without him knowing this dialogue that melts our hearts.

For those unaware, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum was directed by Badar Mehmood and written by Farhat Ishtiaq. The show was based around the lives of Sharjeena (Hania Aamir), who faces heartbreak after her fiancé Adeel (Emmad Irfani) cancels their wedding for his boss Rubab. In a sudden turn of events, she marries Mustafa, Adeel's younger brother, and their relationship gradually blossoms into a heartwarming love story. That's it for Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum dialogues from Fahad Mustafa and Hania Aamir's show. What is your favorite dialogue from the show?

