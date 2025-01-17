Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum: 5 times Mustafa Ahmed aka Fahad Mustafa proved he's a green forest in relationship with Sharjeena aka Hania Aamir

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, starring Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa, is one of the best Pakistani dramas of 2024. Ever since the show premiered, the hit rom-com garnered immense love worldwide. The unexpected twists, storyline, acting mettle, and everything about Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum became the talk of the town.

While Hania Aamir received appreciation for portraying the impressive character of Sharjeena, Fahad Mustafa equally grabbed eyeballs with his amazing performance as Mustafa Ahmed.

Fahad Mustafa, aka Mustafa Ahmed, a baddie turned soft boy, won the hearts of the audiences with his approach towards Sharjeena. Living a carefree, unorganized, aimless life, Mustafa decided to transform himself for his wife, Sharjeena. After seeing her efforts and contribution to their marriage, Mustafa took charge of his life and changed his behavior.

Caring

Mustafa's journey from being indifferent to extremely caring has truly been impressive. He went from worrying about Sharjeena's eating habits to being overly protective, winning our hearts with his thoughtful gestures.

Remembering small details

Isn't it wonderful when your partner remembers the little things about you? Mustafa proved to be a devoted husband, as he recalled every detail related to Sharjeena's health.

Watch a glimpse of Mustafa Ahmed expressing his love for Sharjeena here-

Noticing everything

Despite initially appearing careless, Mustafa showed that he was very attentive to Sharjeena's needs, noting all her habits. Not only did he observe her behavior, but he also made a conscious effort to avoid repeating his past mistakes.

Making every moment special

Even in the face of several life crises, Mustafa made sure to make Sharjeena feel special through small, meaningful gestures.

Small surprises

It is often said that you don't need to be wealthy to give someone a surprise. Simple, thoughtful gestures are often enough to bring a smile to a person's face, and Mustafa knew the path to Sharjeena's happiness.

Well, with these gestures, Mustafa indeed proved to be a green forest that every girl deserves.

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum premiered on July 2, 2024, and its last episode went off air on November 5, 2024. Recently, the show returned to Television and airs currently on ARY Digital.

