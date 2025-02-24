Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum actor Hania Aamir's new VIDEO will remind you of Deepika Padukone from Om Shanti Om: WATCH

Hania Aamir, the Pakistani superstar and gorgeous diva, is back again to make our feet sweep off the floor with her beauty, aura and unavoidable charm. The actress is known for her exceptional work in several shows including Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum and more. However, she has often shown love for Bollywood films and songs. Recently, she recreated a popular scene Deepika Padukone's popular scene from Om Shanti Om leaving her fans and followers stunned.

Taking to her Instagram profile, Hania Aamir, looking as gorgeous as ever, recreated a video of Deepika Padukone's character Shanti Priya's introduction scene from Om Shanti Om. Decked up in a heavily embellished golden gown, Hania shines like the brightest star. In this clip, she can be seen stepping out of the car like Shanti Priya and is surrounded by a massive crowd, who are happy to see a glimpse of this beauty.

Her long shining dress has a trail which slides slowly as she walks further, waving her hands and greeting her fans. The Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum actor's makeup and hair are on point. She looks mesmerizing and truly reminds everyone of Shanti Priya. Sharing this clip, she wrote "Hi" in the caption.

Watch Hania Aamir's video here-

As soon as this clip was uploaded, fans went gaga and flooded the comment section of this post praising Hania. One fan wrote, "Hania and her om shanti om addictionnn against the world," another user commented, "Ager tum Shanti Priya Superstar ki bajaye Shanti Priya Super Junior artist bhi hoti, tab bhi main tum sey Itna pyar hi kertaaa," and more comments continued.

For the uninformed, Hania Aamir is known for recreating videos on trending reels, audios, dialogues and more. Fans love her for making relatable videos and show immense love on her efforts.

Speaking about her professional commitments, reports are rife that Hania Aamir is set to join hands with Bilal Abbas for an upcoming Pakistani drama. While Bilal was last seen in Ishq Murshid and Hania was last seen in Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, the two are speculated to be seen playing lead roles for a new Pakistani drama, which is likely to air on ARY Digital. An official confirmation and more information on this project is still awaited.