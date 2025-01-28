Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum actress Hania Aamir kickstarts pre-birthday bash, and her excitement is worth watching: VIDEO

Hania Aamir is among the most popular Pakistani actresses, who has not only earned fame in Pakistan but is also loved immensely by the Indian audience. Her recent drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum recorded new benchmarks in terms of viewership and popularity. While she has consistently wowed us with her performances, Hania keeps sharing a slice of her life on social media. And this time, the Mere Humsafar actress has shared glimpses of her pre-birthday celebrations.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Hania Aamir treated fans with a string of photos and videos from her pre-birthday bash. The multi-photo post starts with her gushing at the cake and hiding her face. In the second picture, Hania looks overwhelmed, holding the knife as she is about to cut the cake.

These snapshots are followed by a frame wherein the Pakistani actress blows the candle and a video that shows her friends singing the birthday song. Further, the last-second video has her friends describing why she deserves roses. Lastly, the Sang-e-mah actress concluded the post with a short clip wherein we witnessed her hitting a smiley foil balloon. In the caption, the 27-year-old wrote, "It’s begun, heh."

Take a look at the post here:

As soon as the post went live, it met with lots of love from her fans and admirers. One of the users commented, "Haniya ka bdy ab pure month chlega." Another fan wrote, "Happiest Birthday in advance, cutie pie." Further, a comment read, "Hania, I wish you always stay excited about life's little and big moments! You deserve to live a life filled with joy, wonder, and magic. May your inner child always laugh loudly, and may your heart stay full of curiosity and delight."

For the untold, the actress celebrates her birthday on February 12 of every year.

Talking about Hania Aamir, the actress was recently seen alongside Fahad Mustafa in Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum. Due to public demand, the show returned to the television screens. Some of her other well-known shows are Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, Ishqiya, and much more.

