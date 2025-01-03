Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum actress Hania Aamir sets stage on fire with smashing dance on Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, and Madhuri Dixit’s songs; WATCH

Hania Aamir is back with her smashing dance moves and we can't get over her performance! Decked up in a gorgeous lehenga, the actress made sure to steal hearts with her beauty and her dance. The Pakistani actress earlier also received immense love when her dance video for the Oscar-winning song Naacho Naacho went viral. Now, Hania can be seen grooving to several Bollywood songs.

Hammad Shoaib, a popular Pakistani actor, shared several videos of Hania Aamir on his Instagram stories where the actress can be seen grooving to Shilpa Shetty and Suniel Shetty's song Aaila Re, Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh's song Mera Wala Dance and Madhuri Dixit and Manisha Koirala's song Badi Mushkil Baba Badi Mushkil.

Clad in a gorgeous, shimmery, and blue lehenga, the Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum actress looked absolutely stunning as she stole the show with her powerful performance along with her dance partner. It can be seen that the crowd is cheering for them as they set the floor on fire. Not only did Hania know the lyrics, but she also managed to nail every step with perfection.

Watch Hania Aamir's dance video here-

This video seems to be from a wedding festivities where Hania Aamir, Hammad Shoaib, and a few other celebs attended.

Workwise, Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa's hit show Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum was re-released again on the audience's demand. The show started airing on ARY Digital on December 31, 2024. While Hania essayed the role of Sharjeena, Fahad played Mustafa in this Pakistani romantic drama. The show follows the journey of two young people who unwillingly get married to each other due to unforeseen circumstances.

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum originally premiered on July 2, 2024, and its last episode went off the air on November 5, 2024.

Workwise, Hania Aamir has been a part of several hit Pakistani television shows like Mere Humsafar, Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha and a lot more. She has been a part of numerous Pakistani movies like Parde Mein Rehne Do, Pyaar Kahani, and a lot more.

