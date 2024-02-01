Popular actors Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja have always been adored by their fans for their incredible acting skills. Throughout their careers, they have appeared in various shows, and currently, they are entertaining their audience with their performances in a daily soap called Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. Since the premiere of this show, fans have been overjoyed as Sriti and Arjit frequently share behind-the-scenes pictures and tease them with hints about upcoming plot twists.

Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja look fabulous in ethnic outfits:

A few hours back, Arjit Taneja uploaded a few pictures with his best friend and co-star Sriti Jha from the sets of Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. In these snaps, Sriti looks breathtakingly gorgeous in a black lehenga that features white floral embroidery. She chose contrast jewelry and is also wearing a traditional Maharashtrian nath. On the other hand, Arjit looks handsome in an all-white kurta pajama set. Sharing these snaps, Arjit captioned, "Just #AmVira blessing your feed #KaiseMujheTumMilGaye @zeetv."

Take a look at Arjit Taneja's post here-

As soon as these photos were uploaded, Sriti Jha dropped heart emoticons on Arjit's post. Mohini Sapnani wrote, "Pyaaree Log," Supriya Shukla commented, "तुम दोनो (heart emoticon)," Anjali Anand wrote, "Ufff" and so on the love continued.

Take a look at celebs comment-

About Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye:

In Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja essay the lead roles and are paired opposite each other. While Sriti plays the role of Amruta, Arjit portrays Virat. Their on-screen chemistry is loved by the viewers and fans often ship #AmVira on social media. Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye premiered on November 27, 2023, and has gained immense fan following owing to the engaging storyline. In the show, it is seen how Amruta and Arjit's characters are drastically different personalities in terms of their thoughts on relationships.

About Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja's professional life:

Over the years, Sriti Jha starred in several shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Jyoti, Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, among others. She also made a cameo appearance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, opposite Arjit Taneja.

Speaking of Arjit, he did several fictional and non-fictional shows like Spiltsvilla 6, Kumkum Bhagya, Banni Chow Home Delivery, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and others.

