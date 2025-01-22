Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye: Arjit Taneja’s latest tweet creates buzz among fans as actor drops hint about show’s future; READ POST
Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye actor Arjit Taneja tweeted this evening that he is leaving the show. Read on to know more.
Arjit Taneja and Sriti Jha’s Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye recently made headlines with the news of the show taking a leap. Amid this, Taneja who essays the lead character of Virat has confirmed his exit from the show. This sudden announcement has shocked fans and netizens.
On January 22’s evening, Arjit Taneja took to his official handle on X and wrote about his exit. Penning his farewell note, the actor wrote, “And Signing off as Virat Singh Ahuja. Thankyou for the endless love and some hate at times. VSA will always be special #KaiseMujheTumMilGaye”
Check out Arjit Taneja’s tweet below:
Fans of Arjit Taneja who admired his onscreen character Viirat are shocked to hear the news. One user wrote, “Wait what's happening?” Another commented, “This can’t be happening .. watched this show just because yours in it and now this ?? @arjitaneja you’ve been the best VSA we could ever ask for ..”
A few also suggested how the storyline might evolve now. “So Virat dies in the fall .. but will be back in a new identity #KaiseMujheTumMilGaye #ArjitTaneja .. so no more #AmVira .. waiting for new name,” wrote one user.
Before this tweet, Arjit Taneja dropped another hint on social media about the future of the serial, Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. Uploading a series of pictures of himself from the sets, he wrote in the caption, “And just before the “leap” of faith! ;) #IYKYK #ViratSinghAhuja #KaiseMujheTumMilGaye.” This confirmed that the serial is taking a leap.
Talking about the serial, Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye stars Arijit Taneja and Sriti Jha in lead roles and has been popular for its realistic storytelling and the beautiful chemistry of their onscreen characters, Virat and Amruta. The show premiered in November 2023, and by June 2024, actress Pratiksha Honmukhe joined the cast as Virat's ex-wife.
