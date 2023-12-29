Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye cast dubs Arjit Taneja as 'Rocky' from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani; actor rep

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye has been entertaining fans with its intriguing story and interesting characteristics. The story of the show revolves around two drastic individuals, Amruta and Virat, and how they get together eventually.

Arjit Taneja plays a flamboyant 'Delhi boy', and his character in the show draws a resemblance to that of Rocky from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. Arjit's co-stars have often pointed that out. In a candid chat, the actor opens up on the comparison.

Arjit Taneja on being compared to Ranveer Singh's character from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani

In a candid chat, Arjit Taneja opened up on the positive response that he has been getting for the show. He expressed being thrilled to play a Punjabi boy from Delhi as he can relate to it the most. He also spoke about the look of Virat getting appreciation and thanked his Creative Team for penning a look like that. He mentioned being flattered by comparisons with Rocky from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Have a look at Arjit Taneja's post about Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye

Arjit said, "I'm thrilled with the positive response our show is receiving. Growing up as a Punjabi boy in Delhi, this is the first time I'm portraying a similar character on screen. I've always been eager to explore diverse roles and an integral part of it is to get the look right. Credit goes to the creative team for crafting the look in the show, which fans and viewers are enjoying."

He added, "Interestingly, my co-actors have noticed a resemblance to Rocky Randhawa, and they often playfully call me Rocky on set. While Rocky was more West Delhi, Virat is North Delhi, and it takes a discerning eye to tell the difference…but the comparison to this immensely popular character is only too flattering for me to object! (chuckles)".



Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye also features popular actors like Sriti Jha, Kishori Shahane, and Iqbal Azad, among others.

