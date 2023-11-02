Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye PROMO: Real-life BFFs Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja team up for show

Arjit Taneja and Sriti Jha are popular names in the television industry. The duo has worked with each other earlier and are great friends in real life. The duo share the same group of friends and are often seen chilling with one another. Soon, viewers are all set to see them romance each other onscreen in a new show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye promo out now

The show's promo has been released and is quite well-received by the viewers. The promo features Arjit Taneja and Sriti Jha as drastically different personalities in terms of their thoughts on relationships. Arjit Taneja's character will not be a believer in the institution of marriage while Sriti Jha's character believes that efforts are required for any relationship to excel.

As per the promo, the story of the show has a done-to-death concept. It will be interesting to see if the chemistry of Sriti and Arjit would drive the audience to the show.

Have a look at the promo of Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja's Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye

Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja starred in Kumkum Bhagya

Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja's friendship goes back to the initial days of Kumkum Bhagya wherein Sriti played the character of Pragya while Arjit essayed the role of Purab, Pragya's sister Bulbul's love interest. While Sriti and Arjit weren't cast opposite each other, they shared a great camaraderie in the show. Later, Arjit exited the show mid-way.

While Sriti also left the show owing to the generation leap, the core cast of the show stuck with each other and was often seen re-uniting on several occasions.

Sriti Jha's wish for Arjit Taneja on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Sriti was rooting for BFF Arjit Taneja when he participated in the stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. In a special segment where participants were shown video messages, Sriti sent a message to Arjit wishing him luck and stating that she was proud of him.

The actress also revealed Arjit's cute nickname Momo on national television. It was further revealed that Arjit's friends call him that because of his love for momos as a snack.

ALSO READ: Sriti Jha roots for her BFF, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 runner-up Arjit Taneja; says 'Humara winner to ek hi hai'