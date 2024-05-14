Popular actors and friends Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja have always been adored by their fans for their on-screen and off-screen chemistry. They have appeared on TV together for several years throughout their careers and the duo continues to entertain audiences with their new show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye.

Recently, Arjit Taneja treated fans to a series of enchanting snapshots featuring himself and co-star Sriti Jha in elegant traditional attire straight from the sets of their show.

Arjit Taneja and Sriti Jha’s off-screen chemistry sparkles in traditional attire

Arjit Taneja took to his Instagram handle and delighted his fans by sharing pictures of himself with his best friend and co-star Sriti Jha from the sets of Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. Accompanying the post with a caption, he wrote, “Faking our way into the wedding ! #AmVira #KaiseMujheTumMilGaye @zeetv.”

In these captivating snapshots, Sriti stuns in a mesmerizing multicolored lehenga adorned with floral motifs, cut dana, and sequins, complemented by a contrasting dupatta. She accessorizes her ensemble with elegant chandbali earrings and a hairband embellished with golden ad stones. Meanwhile, Arjit exudes charm in a dashing sherwani ensemble featuring an intricately embroidered jacket paired with plain pants and an off-white kurta.

As soon as Arjit uploaded the pictures, Fans couldn't help but gush over the duo's on-screen chemistry. A fan wrote, “Tooo cute and amazing couple wish you were a real one.” Recalling Kumkum Bhagya pair, another fan commented, “But Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha hits different.”

About Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja

Apart from Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, Sriti has been a part of many television shows including Kukmum Bhagya, Naagin 2, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Balika Vadhu, Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava? and others. Whereas Arjit has been a part of Naagin 5, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Kumkum Bhagya, Kaleerein, Khatron Ke Khiladi, etc,

About Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye

In Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja take on the lead roles as they are paired opposite each other. Sriti plays the character of Amruta, while Arjit portrays Virat. Their captivating on-screen chemistry has garnered adoration from viewers, often leading fans to ship #AmVira on social media platforms.

Premiered on November 27, 2023, Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye has garnered a fan base due to its engaging storyline. The show delves into the dynamic between Amruta and Virat, portraying them as individuals with contrasting views on relationships.

