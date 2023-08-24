Kaise Yeh Yaariaan season 5 trailer out: Will Manan's love story win against the world ?

Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor’s Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan is currently trending everywhere. The audience has been eagerly waiting for season 5 to know the conclusion of Manan’s roller-coaster journey. Recently, we broke the news that the new season will start streaming on the OTT platform on September 2. Now, the makers have unveiled a fresh trailer for Kaisi Yeh Yaarian season 5 to raise the curiosity of the audience. In this upcoming season, it will be Manik and Nandini’s battle of love against the world.

The popular show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan’s season 5 trailer is out which shows that now it will be Manan’s battle against their world to succeed in their love story. The trailer begins with Manik telling Nandini that no matter back he would have brought her back in his life. Nandini confesses her love for him and tells him that she will always be there. We get to see some intimate and sweet moments between the power couple. Their reunion does not go well with Manik’s manipulative mother Nyonika who decides to take some serious steps before they become inseparable.

Later, we see Nyonika giving an ultimatum to Manik to choose between SPACE and Nandini. She threatens to withdraw all her money from the college but Manik makes it clear that he will always choose Nandini. Manik questions Nandini if she is not bored of their 7 months of hide-and-seek games to which the former breaks down and replies that she is indeed tired of all this. He tells her that the darkness will keep looming over them and later we find Manik standing on the stage with the entire crowd cheering with him. Nandini encourages that no matter what storm Nyonika throws at them, they will sail through it. We later get to see the performance of the band, Manik proposing to Nandini and the two dressed as a bride and groom. Will Manan win over Nyonika’s evil plans or there will be a new beginning for them?

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan season 1 first aired on 21 July 2014. Due to the craze of the show, it was retained for 5 seasons. Apart from Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor, Krissann Barretto too returned to reprise her character from the previous seasons.

