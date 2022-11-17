Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4: 5 Things to expect from Niti Taylor and Parth Samthaan's epic love-hate saga - Watch

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan's new season is back, and the trailer has created a huge buzz about the upcoming season already. After a humongous response and a super successful run of three seasons, the audience's favourite show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan season 4 will soon start streaming on Voot on December 2. The youth-based romcom saga features Niti Taylor and Parth Samthaan in lead roles. Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan is one such show that has earned its cult status because of the undying and infinite love received from its die-hard fans over the years. The fan following of the show keeps increasing every season and ardent fans love to watch their favorite onscreen pair. Niti essays Nandini, whereas Parth plays Manik and their fans lovingly address them as Manan. Today, Niti Taylor dropped the promo for the upcoming season of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4, and fans can't keep calm after watching the love-hate relationship of 'Manan'. The trailer gives a glimpse of Manik and Nandini's undeniable love saga that is filled with romance, tragedy, drama and much more. As the show is all set to premiere next month, we bring you some interesting things which will interest you to watch the new season of the show.

5 Things you can look forward to in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan season 4: Niti Taylor reprising the role of Nandini Murthy: Niti Taylor is among the most talented actresses in the industry who rose to fame after featuring Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. The actress portrays Nandini Murthy in the show and is loved by the audience. Nandini is a young, independent, confident and responsible girl who wishes to achieve her dreams on her own terms. She enters the top college, S.P.A.C.E Academy, through scholarship and meets the love of her life, Manik Malhotra. The new promo of the show gives a glimpse of how after separating from Manik, Nandini will deal with heartbreak and life struggles. Parth Samthaan returns as Manik Malhotra: Handsome hunk Parth Samthaan returns with a bang as Manik Malhotra and promises to sway your heart with his charm and rockstar personality. Parth, who essays Manik, is shown as a stubborn and spoilt rich brat who wants to take revenge on Nandini but ends up falling in love with her. The new trailer shows how their beautiful love life ends when the duo encounter misunderstandings and unknown tragedies, which will get unfolded in the show. The love tale of Manik and Nandini: Parth aka Manik, and Niti aka Nandini, are back with their on-screen love-hate relationship, and audiences are in love with their undeniable chemistry. The new trailer promises an epic love story of Manan and how shows how misunderstanding affects their beautiful relationship. It depicts the journey of these two opposite personalities who are madly in love with each other but can't stay together. The trailer shows how despite trying hard to stay away from each other, fate brings them together.

The epic punch For the unversed, the love tale of Manik and Nandini began with a punch in the first season. It all started when Nadini punched Manik in presence of everyone leaving him furious. Manik then decides to take revenge on Nandini but instead falls in love with her, and the rest is history. The trailer of the new season gives a quick glimpse of them arguing where we spot Nandini punching Manik. It will be quite interesting to see whether this punch will draw them to each other again or lead them away from one another. Dreamy shots and location Along with the excellent storyline, star cast, and music, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan season 4 has been shot in one of the picturesque locations, which are clearly visible in the trailer. Filmed in the lap of nature, some shots such as Niti's breakdown near the ocean, Manik jumping from a cliff, and a few more, are quite commendable.

Watch the promo here-

It will be intriguing to see if Nandini Murthy and Manik Malhotra's love story is "Hamesha Forever... ya Never?!" Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan season 4 will stream for free on Voot from December 2.

ALSO READ: Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4 EXCLUSIVE: Parth Samthaan, Niti Taylor REVEAL why their show is so relevant