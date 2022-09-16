Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4 wraps up; Mehul Nisar shares pic with Parth Samthaan, Niti Taylor, Kishwer and others

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan starring Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor was a massive hit show amongst young audiences and enjoys a huge fan following. Parth and Niti's on-screen chemistry is widely appreciated and there are numerous fan pages under their name. Considering the love of the fans, the makers are back with the new season of the much-loved show. Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan season 4 will be soon hitting the screens with unlimited romance and drama. The actors of the show have been sharing BTS pictures from the shoot for the past weeks. Now the shoot has wrapped up and one of the core team member Mehul Nisar shared a picture with the cast.

In the post shared by the actor, he is seen sharing the screen with cast members including Parth Samthaan, Niti Taylor, Kishwer Merchant and Krissann Barretto. All these actors have been part of the show from the start of the first season to the fourth season. He shared in the captions, “After the Wrap Party, it's an Official Wrap for Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan Season 4..! Cast there from Season 1 to 4..! 8 years..! And @kishwersmerchantt 24years now #hiphiphurray.”