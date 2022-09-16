Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4 wraps up; Mehul Nisar shares pic with Parth Samthaan, Niti Taylor, Kishwer and others
Mehul Nisar shares pic with Parth Samthaan, Niti Taylor, Kishwer Merchant and others as announced the official wrap of their show.
Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan starring Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor was a massive hit show amongst young audiences and enjoys a huge fan following. Parth and Niti's on-screen chemistry is widely appreciated and there are numerous fan pages under their name. Considering the love of the fans, the makers are back with the new season of the much-loved show. Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan season 4 will be soon hitting the screens with unlimited romance and drama. The actors of the show have been sharing BTS pictures from the shoot for the past weeks. Now the shoot has wrapped up and one of the core team member Mehul Nisar shared a picture with the cast.
In the post shared by the actor, he is seen sharing the screen with cast members including Parth Samthaan, Niti Taylor, Kishwer Merchant and Krissann Barretto. All these actors have been part of the show from the start of the first season to the fourth season. He shared in the captions, “After the Wrap Party, it's an Official Wrap for Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan Season 4..! Cast there from Season 1 to 4..! 8 years..! And @kishwersmerchantt 24years now #hiphiphurray.”
Parth Samthaan commented, “Looks like we clicked this picture this morning”, Kishwer Merchant dropped heart emojis.
See the post here-
Several fans of the show also commented on the post. Some wrote, “Cheers to the OG of #kyy”, “Kyy is always a special show”, “8 magical years with you guys. THANK YOU SO MUCH. I am actually indebted for life.” A user wrote, “This is such a cute picture”, “The best cast ever”, etc.
Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor came together for the new season of the popular show. They have completed the shoot for the show and Niti is now seen as part of the show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.
Also read- Parth Samthaan shares BTS PICS from Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4; Fans excited for Manik's return