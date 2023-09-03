Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 5 First Episode Review: Nandini's romantic surprise for Manik leads to chaos

The first episode of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Season 5, titled Surprise Gone Wrong, marks a thrilling return for the beloved characters Manik and Nandini, also known as MaNan. The Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor starrer's first episode aired yesterday. As the episode kicks off, it provides a quick recap of the events from Season 4, reminding viewers of the ups and downs in Manik and Nandini's relationship.

A glimpse into Season 4

In Season 4, fans witnessed the tumultuous journey of MaNan's love story. The shocking revelation is that Manik Malhotra and Nandini Murthy have broken up. This unexpected turn of events left viewers in disbelief, especially after the emotional rollercoaster that was Season 4. It is revealed that Manik had stopped pursuing his passion for music following the breakup with Nandini. Their separation stemmed from a heartbreaking miscarriage suffered by Nandini, leading to misunderstandings and misconceptions between them. Nandini believed that Manik did not care about her or their unborn child, while Manik thought Nandini was sacrificing her career for the sake of their baby. The episode also introduces Manik's new venture, SPACE, a music training academy located in Goa. To combat his mother Nyonika's greed for control over the Malhotra Industries, Manik and Nandini pretend to be business partners once again.

Season 5 first episode review

As the storyline of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Season 5 unfolds, it will pick up from where Season 4 left off, with Manik and Nandini's relationship at the forefront. The season promises to explore their journey of rediscovering lost love through romantic dates, intimacy, and, of course, music. The first episode centers around Niti Taylor's Nandini's efforts to plan a romantic surprise for Manik. However, things take an unexpected turn as Aaliya mistakenly believes that Nandini is organizing a surprise birthday party for her. This confusion leads Nandini to involve her brother Rishabh in inviting guests to the party. On several occasions, the episode shows Manik saving Nandini from embarrassment. While the episode mainly focuses on the party preparations, it also introduces Nyonika as the antagonist of the season. Nyonika expresses her intentions to withdraw her financial support from SPACE, posing a significant threat to Manik and Nandini's music academy.

Apart from the central storyline of MaNan, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Season 5 will delve into the lives of supporting characters such as Rishabh, Latika, Yuvan, Aliya, Advait, Seher, and Kashi. Their parallel storylines will continue to unfold throughout the season, adding depth and complexity to the narrative. In the first episode, we see Aliya and Yuvan's romance blooming. In conclusion, the first episode of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Season 5 promises an exciting journey for fans of MaNan. With its mix of romance, drama, and music, the season is set to captivate viewers as it explores the challenges and triumphs of Manik and Nandini's relationship while introducing new twists and turns in the lives of the supporting characters.

