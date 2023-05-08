Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actor Parth Samthaan to make his debut in Telugu movies

Parth Samthaan is an immensely talented actor who has carved a place for himself in the industry with his hard work and dedication. The actor rose to fame with Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, a memorable show, especially for all teenagers. Parth as Manik starred opposite Niti Taylor as Nandini, and the pair won the hearts of the audience with their acting. He continued to woo the audience with his acting stint and was seen in several popular shows including Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actor has come a long way from where he started and last year he made his Bollywood debut. Now, the actor has added another feather to his cap as he's all set for his debut in the South Indian film industry.

Parth Samthaan to make his debut in Telugu film

The actor is active on social media and keeps sharing glimpses of his personal and professional front with his fans. Today, Parth took to his official Instagram handle and shared the exciting news about his debut in the Telugu film industry. Uploading three photos of himself, the actor wrote in the caption, "I have always been a fan of south films and now starting my own chapter in it #gratitude #telugu #movie #alaninnucheri #staytuned" Going by the photos, it looks like he dropped them from the sets of the movie. He is seen in a checked shirt and has red vermilion paste on his forehead.

Reaction of fans

Fans of Parth are super excited to see the actor in the movie and they poured their congratulatory messages on the post. One fan wrote, "Welcome to Tollywood Hero. We will see you soon on silver screen." Another wrote, "Oh my god...... Am i dreaming or wat?? So excited to see him in our industry." Parth's industry friends and colleagues also shared their best wishes. Shubhaavi Choksey wrote, "Herrrrroooooooo. Alllll the very best darling mwmmwaaahhhh." Akash Jagga wrote, "Congratulations babaaa!"

Meanwhile, last year Parth made his Bollywood debut with the romantic comedy film Ghudchadi directed by Binoy Gandhi. Parth shared the screen space with some big names from the industry like Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Aruna Irani, and Khushalii Kumar.

