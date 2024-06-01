Niti Taylor is one of the most well-known personalities in the television industry. Lately, she has been in the headlines because of her divorce rumors with husband Parikshit Bawa. Reports suggested that the actress removed her husband's surname from her Instagram username, unfollowed him, and deleted a few pictures with Parikshit. This raised concern among her fans, and ultimately, divorce speculations showed up on the table.

Although the Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan fame did not comment anything on the same, recent reports have finally explained the real reason behind her dropping the 'Bawa' surname.

Why did Niti Taylor drop the surname?

As per the reports by Telly Chakkar, Niti Taylor dropped the surname due to astrological reasons. It also asserted that there are no marriage troubles between the actress and her husband, Parikshit. The claims of Niti unfollowing her husband turned out to be false as well. She has not unfollowed him, and one can also see their pictures on her feed.

Have a look at one of her posts:

Niti Taylor's work front

On the work front, Niti was last seen in the fifth season of the popular show Kaisi Yeh Yaarian. She appeared as the female lead opposite Parth Samthaan. In fact, her role as Nandini in the debut season of this show turned out to be her major breakthrough.

Besides this, the actress signed the dotted lines to play a significant role in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, headlined by Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta. Some of Niti's other shows include Ghulaam and Ishqbaaz, among others.

Apart from her professional life, Niti Taylor keeps providing glimpses into her personal life by maintaining an active social media presence. Earlier today (June 1), The actress uploaded a dance video, grooving elegantly to one of the trending audios.

