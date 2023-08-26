Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan's Niti Taylor fangirls over Jennifer Winget; Here's what happened

Niti Taylor is one of the most popular actresses in the telly land. The cute actress will soon be seen in Kaisi Yeh Yaarian season 5 which will premiere on the OTT platform in the coming weeks. Taylor also enjoys a massive fan following on social media and keeps her fans entertained with her cute pictures and reels. Recently she had a fangirl moment as her idol and popular actress Jennifer Winget reacted to one of her reels featuring her song Guli Mata.

Niti Taylor has a fangirl moment with Jennifer Winget

Niti Taylor made a reel on her idol Jennifer Winget’s romantic song. She had posted, “Stay where your heart smiles, This one is for my favorite actress Jennifer Winget.” Later Winget too gave a positive reaction to her biggest fan girl as she went on to praise the reel and how the reel made her day as she wrote, Beautiful girl, There ..That is it, my day made. And, I am beaming ear to ear, solo thanks to you. Love you and see you soon. Taylor could not keep calm as she replied describing her fan moment and wishing to meet her idol soon as she wrote, Fan moment, wohoooooooo. Thank you, lots of love and see you soonest, Jumping with joy.

Take a look at the reel here

1 month free Apple Music subscription

Advertisement

Talking about the reel, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame actress looks absolutely beautiful dressed up in an elegant white chikan kurti with silver jewellery and a nose ring. She is seen wearing minimal makeup with her hair left open as she starts to lip-sync the beautiful lyrics of Winget’s Turkish-Hindi song Guli Mata. Taylor’s expressions, smile and hand moves are on point making it an absolute treat for her ardent fans and followers. For the unformed, the Kaisi Yeh Yaarian actress has been following Jennifer Winget for years and has always seeked inspiration from her looks and acting abilities. She has repeatedly called the Beyhadh actress her role model and has even shared the excitement of meeting her idol for the first time.

Advertisement

More about Niti Taylor

Niti Taylor is known for her shows Kaisi Yeh Yaarian and Bade Ache Lagte Hain. She also participated in the reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. Soon, she will be seen in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Season 5.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Will Manisha Rani resolve her differences with Bebika Dhurve?