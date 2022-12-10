Kamna Pathak marries longtime boyfriend Sandeep Shridhar in Maharashtrian style; SEE PICS

Kamna Pathak, seen as Rajesh in the comedy show, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, has turned into a real-life 'dulhaniya'. She got married to her longtime boyfriend, Sandeep Shridhar in Nagpur on December 8. The wedding ceremony was attended by their relatives and a few close friends from the industry. Talking about her marriage news, Kamna Pathak shared, “I am finally hitched, and it is official! (Laughs). Everyone around me has always been curious about the man in my life and when I’ll get hitched. It is one question that encompassed every discussion that would involve me. So finally, the cat is out of the bag! I tied the knot with Sandeep in a private ceremony with close friends and family. We had elaborate rituals spread over four days. The celebrations started with Sakhar Puda – the engagement ceremony. The marriage ceremony took place in Nagpur in a typical Maharashtrian style. Marathi weddings are quite simpler and fast-paced."

Kamna talks about her wedding attire

Giving details about her wedding attire, Kamna revealed, "I wore a silk saree with an intricate gold border in a wonderful and distinctive Maharashtrian style with a 'Mundavalya' on my forehead. We also held Kelvan, a pre-wedding Marathi ritual a day or two before the wedding. All the traditions, such as Haldi, Mehendi, Sangeet, and Phera, took place in Orange City, followed by a grand reception in my hometown, Indore. My parents were in tears to see me in the bride's attire, and I was equally emotional. It felt like a dream, but it was all so real and magical."

About Kamna Pathak and Sandeep Shridhar's love story Narrating her love story with Sandeep Shridhar, Kamna shared, "Our love blossomed after many years of knowing each other through theatre and being friends. We both share a love and passion for our art, which brought us together. They say you get wedding jitters, and while there was some nervousness before walking down that aisle, it all faded when I saw him in that groom's attire, and he looked like the prince charming I had always imagined. We are very excited to begin our journey as husband and wife. Our families have known each other for a long time and have been very supportive. Sandeep is very caring and encouraging. It is his this nature that brought us closer and made me fall in love with him. Nothing could be better for a girl to marry her best friend, and I feel lucky to have my best friend as my partner for life."

ALSO READ: Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra to Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar: 5 Best couple photos of 2022