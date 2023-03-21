Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal's Kamya Panjabi and Devoleena Bhattacharjee chill in style; WATCH

Kamya Panjabi is a well-known name in the television industry, who is known for playing negative as well as impactful roles in the shows. In a recent interview, Kamya revealed that she will soon be joining the cast of Colors TV's new show, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. The actress stated she will be seen in a cameo and will be playing the character of a werewolf.

Apart from her professional life, Kamya is quite active on her social media and has a massive fan following. She keeps updating her fans about her personal and professional life. Kamya has a great fashion sense and even looks stunning at this age.

Recently, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of her partying with actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Kamya is seen wearing a long black dress with a slit open at the front and Devoleena is wearing a white short dress. Both of them seem to be having a great time with each other.

"Pretty confident girls," the caption of the post read.

About Kamya Panjabi

Kamya has been part of several shows like- Banoo Mein Teri Dulhann, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak, Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and many more. She has also participated in the Colors TV reality show- Bigg Boss 7. In 2021, Kamya entered politics and joined the Congress Party.

Panjabi is married to Shalabh Dang. It is a second marriage for both of them. They are parents to two children from their previous marriages.

