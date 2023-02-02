Kanchi Kaul and Shabir Ahluwalia’s family getaway to Maldives is giving us major travel goals; Here’s WHY

The family seems to have a great time together, enjoying the island paradise. We could not help but go aww over her pictures on social media. Check the pictures here:

Popular actress Kanchi Kaul is currently holidaying with her family in the tropical paradise of Maldives. She shared some cute pictures of her family on Instagram and wrote, “It's never about what we have, it’s who we have……. #family #loveisallweneed #vitaminsea #tropiclikeitshot #happydays.” She tagged her husband and two sons in the photo. The candid pictures comprise of the couple cuddling and kissing their sons at the beach with blue water in the background. Kanchi looks cute in peach shorts and a red top with beach waves on her head.

Kanchi Kaul is super active on Instagram, unlike her husband, Shabir Ahluwalia. In the other pictures she shared, she is seen getting ready for a scuba dive, cruising with her family, and a happy Kanchi frolicking around the beach with a tan. The pictures gave us a sneak peek into the perfect family getaway and probably their secret to marital bliss.

The couple has been happily married for more than 10 years now and made the headlines several times as the most sought-after couple in the television industry. The couple is known for being expressive about their love for each other. Kanchi takes to Instagram now and then to share moments from her happy life. While Shabir is not as active as Kanchi, he doesn’t shy away from sharing love-filled quotes and photos. Their romance makes us wish for such a fairy tale life for ourselves!

Kanchi Kaul’s Career

On the professional front, Kanchi has not been seen in any recent movies or TV shows. Popular for playing Ananya Sachdev-Samarth in the show Ek Ladki Anjaani Si, the actress took a break from her career to focus on her family. She was last seen in Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi...Meri Bhabhi. However, last year, Shabir Ahluwalia revealed that Kanchi will resume acting soon as the kids have grown up.

ALSO READ Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi to star as a married couple on screen for the first time; Details Inside