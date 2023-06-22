Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh do season's last photoshoot; Here's when the show goes off air

The much-loved television show, The Kapil Sharma Show will soon go off air as the team will embark on their US tour. This season was one of the best which welcomed many popular celebrities from different walks of life. A few international celebrities, like Brett Lee, Chris Gayle, and Rema, also graced the show and entertained the audience. Besides, the comedian-turned-actor Kapil Sharma maintains an active social media presence to keep his fans updated about his whereabouts. These days, a lot of things are keeping him busy other than his show.

Kapil Sharma's last photoshoot of the season with Archana Puran Singh

The credit goes to the entire team of Kapil Sharma for keeping the audience glued to the screen. Besides host Kapil Sharma, the fourth season of the show features Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Sumona Chakravarti, Srishti Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, Sidharth Sagar, and Srikant G Maski. Archana Puran Singh is seated as the guest judge and is equally entertaining as the other teammates. Yesterday, Kapil Sharma uploaded a few pictures from a recent photoshoot with Archana Puran Singh, and wrote in the caption, "last photo shoot of this season with the queen of our show @archanapuransingh we will miss you in usa mam. love you so much." Reciprocating to the post, Archana wrote in the caption, "awwwwwww, love you too, Kapil. Even though you're not taking me to USA Lovvvve the photographs btw ! We always have so much fun doing these impromptu photoshoots."

Take a look at the photos here:

Last episode of The Kapil Sharma Show to air on this date

A report in The Indian Express shared that the last episode of The Kapil Sharma Show for this season will air on July 2 or July 9. A source close to the publication shared, “The team has almost finalised the last few episodes, and the season’s last episode will either air on July 2 or July 9.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3: How does mom-to-be Disha Parmar stay fit during pregnancy?