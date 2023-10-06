Kapil Sharma and Hina Khan summoned by ED in betting app scam: Report

Popular actress Hina Khan and celebrated comedian, Kapil Sharma have been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Mahadev betting app case. They have been sent a summons and will appear before the agency today. Several popular Bollywood, Tollywood, and popular figures in the entertainment industry have been summoned by the central agency. The names of Hina Khan and Kapil Sharma surfaced after Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor was summoned in the same matter.

Hina Khan and Kapil Sharma summoned by ED

ED (Enforcement Directorate) has summoned comedian Kapil Sharma and actor Huma Qureshi in connection with the Mahadev betting app case. ANI tweeted this yesterday. Further, News18 reported popular television actress Hina Khan has also been summoned. Reportedly, the faces behind the app Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal allegedly used money earned from the betting to pay celebrities. According to ED sources, more than a dozen A-listers, including Bollywood and Tollywood actors as well as sportspersons, are under the scanner. Ranbir Kapoor is allegedly the highest-paid star among these names and advertised for the app on social media. Reportedly, all social media influencers and actors who have been promoting the app will be summoned by the ED.

Check out Kapil Sharma's post with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar

Kapil Sharma and Hina Khan have not reacted to the summoning yet. News18 reported a source revealed that Ranbir Kapoor has not been summoned for questioning. He stated, ”Ranbir Kapoor has been summoned to understand the betting business transactions. At this point, he has not been summoned as accused. His questioning is important to know his knowledge about the money sources he received. It will possibly indicate the plans of the promoters and their association. Ranbir Kapoor may not be part of a conspiracy but very important to understand the scam.”

The Mahadev betting app allows people to bet on different online games, including poker, card games, luck-based games, badminton, tennis, football, and cricket. It's said that Saurabh and Ravi Uppal, who live in Dubai, own the app.

On the professional front, Hina Khan has recently been seen in a music video, and Kapil Sharma just returned to India after his international show.

ALSO READ: Jawan actor Eijaz Khan shows off his gym workout in new video with caption ’need to lose more weight’