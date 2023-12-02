Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover reconcile friendship, reunite for new show with Krushna Abhishek and more; Watch

The power-packed team is all set to entertain the audience once again! After a major fallout in 2018, audience favorites Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover are back together to tickle the funny bones of their fans. Yes, you read that right! Ending their six-year fight, the comedians have now joined hands for a new untitled OTT project, which also includes the entire team: Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur.

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's new project:

Just a few minutes ago, Netflix stirred the internet as they shared a new promo of their upcoming project featuring Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, and the other team members. In the promo, we see Kapil and Sunil greet the fans and inform them that they will be back on Netflix. Kapil then says, "We are going together in more than 190 countries."

Hinting at their fight, Sunil Grover says, "Let's not go to Australia." Kapil asks "Why?" Sunil replies, "Avoid it." Kapil says, "But they are waiting." Sunil agrees saying, "Fine." Sunil quips, "But we won't go by air, we'll go by road." Kapil agrees.

Watch the promo of their new show here-

It is then seen that Rajiv Thakur, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, and Archana Puran Singh try to fit themselves into the frame. Speaking about Sunil, Krushna quips, "I told you, whenever he returns, everyone will suffer." When Archana arrives, she tells them to allow the only girl in the show to come with them. The team teases her asking, "Who is the girl?"

When Kiku and Krushna Abhishek argue for playing the female role, Kapil teases Archana and says, "You play the role of a woman, you even look like one." The team burst out laughing upon hearing this. The caption of this promo read, "Dil thaam ke baithiye, jis ghadi ka intezar tha, vo aagayi hai! @kapilsharma and @whosunilgover BACK TOGETHER, coming soon, only on Netflix!"

Celebs react to Kapil and Sunil's reunion:

This reunion has surely left netizens in surprise, who are now anticipating the release of their upcoming project. Celebs like Avneet Kaur, Surbhi Chandna, Harbhajan Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, and many others have dropped their comments on this video expressing their joy over Sunil and Kapil's reunion.

Take a look at their comments here-

Speaking about Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's fight, the two ace comedians had a major fallout in 2018 while traveling to Australia on a flight. Due to this, Sunil took an abrupt exit from The Kapil Sharma Show and never returned. Their fans were eagerly waiting for their reunion and finally, they treated their fans. More details about their upcoming projects are still awaited.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda reunite for OTT show