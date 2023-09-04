Kapil Sharma-Archana Puran Singh engage in rigorous fitness routine; share glimpse of their 'secret getaway'

Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh's strong friendship shines not only on-screen on The Kapil Sharma Show throughout its seasons but also extends into their off-screen lives. Their camaraderie started when Archana stepped into The Kapil Sharma Show as a guest and later as a permanent replacement for Navjot Singh Sidhu. Their on-screen chemistry and mutual respect are adored by fans. Off-screen, Kapil and Archana's friendship extends beyond the show, often sharing light-hearted banter and camaraderie on social media.

A few hours ago, Archana Puran Singh shared a video on her social media handle and gave a glimpse of her workout session with Kapil Sharma and others. In this clip, we see Kapil walking while wearing headphones. They along with their team were seen exercising to regain their health and weight. Archana further shared that they had lots of fun as they had lots of therapy, massages, Satvik food, walking, swimming meditating and so on during their stay in Bangalore.

Sharing this video, The Kapil Sharma Show fame captioned, "It's a fun gang here now We found a secret getaway for therapy and massages, eating satvik food, walking, swimming, meditating, chanting ... and of course chatting! It's more than fun! (It's the most fun one can have whilst losing weight and regaining health!) @bombay_badshaah #rajan #ashok @kapilsharma Thank you, Doctor Godwin!!"

The Kapil Sharma Show premiered for the first time in 2016. Known for its rib-tickling humor, the program features a talented ensemble cast, including Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Sumona Chakravarti and Archana Puran Singh, who bring various comedic characters to life. Renowned Bollywood celebrities often grace the show as guests, sharing anecdotes, promoting their films, and engaging in fun interactions.

Recently, Kapil Sharma wrapped up his hit reality show The Kapil Sharma Show in July 2023 to embark on an International tour with his team. Kapil and his team visited six cities in the United States, in July. Post Kapil’s return from the tour, he will regroup with his team to put together the new season of the show, which is likely to return in October-November 2023.

