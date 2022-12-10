Kapil Sharma ‘can’t stay calm’ as he poses with Ranveer Singh; Wishes him luck for Cirkus- PICS

The Kapil Sharma Show has been entertaining fans for many years now! It is one of the longest-running comedy reality shows on Indian television, and has also seen the who’s who of Bollywood grace the show to promote their upcoming movies. Just yesterday, pictures of the team of Cirkus including Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma, and Rohit Shetty, were shared by the paparazzi. The celebs posed for the photographers before heading to the sets of The Kapil Sharma show, to promote their upcoming film Cirkus. Now, Kapil Sharma has also shared a few selfies with Ranveer, and has wished him luck for Cirkus.

Ranveer Singh recently graced The Kapil Sharma show to promote his film Cirkus, and we can’t wait to see him in the upcoming weekend episode. But before that, Kapil Sharma has shared a few selfies with Ranveer, in which they can both be seen posing enthusiastically. Kapil matched Ranveer’s energy in the selfie, and they were all smiles for the pictures. Ranveer is seen in a bright blue hoodie and a red cap and geeky black-framed sunglasses, while Kapil can be seen in a beige zipper. In his caption, Kapil Sharma wrote how one cannot stay calm when Ranveer is around.

“You can’t stay calm when he is around you my super talented bro @ranveersingh lots of love n best wishes for #cirkus #thekapilsharmashow #comedy #fun #masti #weekend,” wrote Kapil. Check out his post below.