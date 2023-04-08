Kapil Sharma celebrates his birthday with kids Anayra and Trishaan in the most unique way; WATCH

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy shows of recent times and it makes the audience glued to the television whenever it airs. Till date, numerous personalities from different walks of life such as entertainment, politics, sports, entrepreneurs, and more have marked their gracious presence on the show. For Indian television audiences, Kapil Sharma is the face of unlimited humour and entertainment. The comedian who recently turned a year older has now opened up about how he celebrated his birthday this year.

Kapil Sharma celebrated his birthday in a different way

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kapil Sharma shared a video with his kids Anayra and Trishaan where the trio can be seen planting saplings. He revealed that every year on his birthday he plants a sapling but this year he continued the tradition with his little ones. Along with the video, Kapil wrote, ‘Wherever i’m on my birthday, I always plant a tree, but this time it was so special bcoz my kids were helping me n they said one more tree, so we planted two trees in beautiful #palampur #himachalpradesh posting this video so that more people get inspire to do the same #plantatree #savetheenvironment #savetheworld.’ As soon as she shared the video, fans were quick to drop their reactions in the comment section. Actress Nargis Fakhri dropped a heart emoji whereas Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal dropped a birthday wish for the comedian.

Here’s the video

About The Kapil Sharma Show

The audience's favorite show features Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Archana Puran Singh, Srishti Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, and Srikant G Maski. Archana Puran Singh is seated as the guest judge and is equally entertaining as the other teammates. The Kapil Sharma Show premiered on 10th September and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.

