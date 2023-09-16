Kapil Sharma dons sharp all-white ethnic look and treats fans to PIC

Kapil Sharma, a popular actor and comedian never leaves a chance to woo his audiences. The actor is not only a great comedy host but also has some slick style moves up his sleeves. He keeps the mood going by posting some great pictures in some great outfits. Such is his aura and body of work that the audiences have started to demand a comeback. The show The Kapil Sharma Show is currently off-air as the entire team is on a tour in the US.

Kapil Sharma spices up social media in a white ethnic suit

Recently the actor and comic posted an amazing picture in an all-white ethnic suit and completed his look by accessorising with orange sunglasses and a watch. the actor captioned it, "Any guess what I am shooting for."

Take a look!

As soon as Kapil Sharma posted the picture, fans got curious to know what the comic intended. Fans started to guess in the comments section. A fan wrote, "Music video." Another fan wrote, "New show." A fan commented, "Show kb aega kappu bhaiya bore horey h hmare weekend."(when will the show come, our weekends are boring).

Many celebrities like Bharti Singh, Gaurav Dubey, Richa Sharma, Himanshu Soni, etc. liked his post.

Kapil Sharma on the work front

Besides Kapil and Krushna, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Rajiv Thakur, and Archana Puran Singh are also integral members of the show. Meanwhile, on the acting front, Kapil Sharma is also a part of Rhea Kapoor’s The Crew, which is headlined by Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon.

ALSO READ: BFFs Karan Wahi and Ritvik Dhanjani indulge in Ganesh Chaturthi festivities by handcrafting Ganpati idol