Kapil Sharma drops a motion poster of his upcoming music video Alone, expresses excitement in caption; Watch

Kapil Sharma is one of the most popular personalities in the showbiz world and enjoys a massive fan following owing to his talent. Along with his exceptional comedy skills, Kapil's fashion sense has become the talk of the town. Along with comedy and fashion, it is a known fact that Kapil Sharma is a great singer and has several times showcased his talent on the stage of The Kapil Sharma Show. Having said that, Kapil will now add another feather to his hat as he is all set to venture into the music industry. As soon as Kapil's debut news was shared on the internet, it went viral within a blink of an eye.

Today, Kapil Sharma took to his social media handle and shared another motion poster of his upcoming music video Alone . In this poster, we see Kapil is all smiles as he poses with Yogita Bihani in the song. Sharing this poster, Kapil captioned, "5 days to go how much you guys r excited to listen #alone on 9th February 2023 stay tuned #aloneon9thfeb #gratitude." His fans are equally looking forward to Kapil's song and have expressed his excitement in the comment section.

Take a look at Kapil's post here-

About Alone:

Recently, even Guru Randhawa took to his social media handle and shared the poster of the upcoming music video 'Alone'. Sung by Guru Randhawa and Kapil Sharma, Alone is produced by T-Series and will release on its official YouTube channel on 9th February.

Speaking about his personal life, Kapil got married to Ginni Chatrath in Jalandhar on 12 December 2018. The next year, Kapil and Ginni were blessed with their first child, a baby girl, Anayra, on 10 December 2019. Kapil and Ginni were on cloud nine when they embraced parenthood for the second time and became parents to a baby boy Trishaan on 1st February 2021.

About Kapil Sharma:

Kapil Sharma has a long illustrious career in the entertainment sector. He is gearing up for his upcoming film Zwigato which will release on 17th March. At present, Kapil Sharma is seen in 'The Kapil Sharma Show', which premiered on 10th September, and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm.