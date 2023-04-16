Kapil Sharma drops a VIDEO of Raghav Juyal grooving on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, calls him 'Rockstar'

The Kapil Sharma Show's ardent viewers are going to have a laughter riot in the upcoming episode of the show as the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star cast will be seen as the guests on this reality show. Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde will be accompanied on the show by their co-stars including Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Vinali Bhatnagar. The promos, pictures shared by these celebrities, and videos going viral from the sets of the show already give a hint of how the episode is going to be packed with entertainment.

Kapil Sharma's new VIDEO:

A few hours ago, Kapil Sharma took to her social media handle and dropped a video wherein we see Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star cast Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar on the stage of The Kapil Sharma Show. However, as the video starts we see Raghav Juyal shaking a leg and flaunting his amazing moves. We then see Kapil and Salman sing 'Roop Tera Mastana' and Raghav continues to groove. Sharing this video, Kapil captioned, "You r a rockstar my bro @raghavjuyal don’t miss the fun tonight with the team of #kisikabhaikisikijaan in #thekapilsharmashow."

Watch the video here-

About Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan:

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film–action, family drama, and romance. The film is slated to release on 21 April 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.

About The Kapil Sharma Show:

The audience's favorite show includes comedians Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Archana Puran Singh, Srishti Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, Sidharth Sagar, and Srikant G Maski. Archana Puran Singh is seated as the guest judge and is equally entertaining as the other teammates. The Kapil Sharma Show airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm.

