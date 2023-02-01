Kapil Sharma drops cute PICS with son Trishaan on his birthday; Thanks Ginni Chatrath for the 'priceless gift'

Popular comedian-actor Kapil Sharma , who always maintains an active presence on social media, never fails to give a glimpse of his personal and professional life. Despite having an erratic schedule, his interesting social media activities keep his fans engaged on his account. Speaking about his personal life, Kapil got married to his longtime ladylove Ginni Chatrath in Jalandhar on 12 December 2018. The couple was blessed with their first child, a baby girl, Anayra, on 10 December 2019. Kapil and Ginni were on cloud nine when they embraced parenthood for the second time and became parents to a baby boy Trishaan on 1st February 2021.

Today, Kapil Sharma took to his social media handle and dropped adorable pictures with his son Trishaan. Trishaan celebrates his second birthday today, and on this day, Kapil shared amazing snaps with him. In the first two pictures, Kapil is seen kissing his son Trishaan and in the last picture, we see Anayra posing with Trishaan. Sharing these photos on his Instagram handle, Kapil wrote, "Happy bday #trishaan thank you for adding beautiful colors in our life thank you for giving me these two priceless gifts my love @ginnichatrath #happybirthdaytrishaan #blessings #gratitude."

Take a look at Kapil's post here-

Celebs such as Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Afsana Khan, Ghazal Alagh, Kiku Sharda, Neeti Mohan and many others commented on Kapil Sharma's post.

Kapil Sharma's professional front:

Kapil Sharma has a long illustrious career in the entertainment sector. From being a participant in a reality comedy show to hosting his own popular show, Kapil's journey has inspired millions and his hard work and dedication are worth admiring. He is gearing up for his upcoming film Zwigato which will release on 17th March.

About The Kapil Sharma Show:

The audience's favorite show includes comedians Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Archana Puran Singh, Srishti Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, Sidharth Sagar, and Srikant G Maski. Archana Puran Singh is seated as the guest judge and is equally entertaining as the other teammates. At present, Kapil Sharma is seen in 'The Kapil Sharma Show', which premiered on 10th September, airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm.