Kapil Sharma drops the teaser of his upcoming music video 'Alone'; Take a look

Kapil Sharma is one of the most popular personalities in the showbiz world and enjoys a massive fan following owing to his talent. Along with his exceptional comedy skills, Kapil's fashion sense has become the talk of the town. Along with comedy and fashion, it is a known fact that Kapil Sharma is a great singer and has several times showcased his talent on the stage of The Kapil Sharma Show. Having said that, Kapil will now add another feather to his hat as he is all set to venture into the music industry. As soon as Kapil's debut news was shared on the internet, it went viral within a blink of an eye. Well, now the comedian has shared a glimpse from his music video and fans are so excited for it.

Kapil Sharma shares FIRST ever glimpse of his music video