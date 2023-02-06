Kapil Sharma drops the teaser of his upcoming music video 'Alone'; Take a look
Kapil Sharma will soon make a debut as a singer with a music video titled 'Alone' along with Guru Randhawa. Check out the first glimpse here.
Kapil Sharma is one of the most popular personalities in the showbiz world and enjoys a massive fan following owing to his talent. Along with his exceptional comedy skills, Kapil's fashion sense has become the talk of the town. Along with comedy and fashion, it is a known fact that Kapil Sharma is a great singer and has several times showcased his talent on the stage of The Kapil Sharma Show. Having said that, Kapil will now add another feather to his hat as he is all set to venture into the music industry. As soon as Kapil's debut news was shared on the internet, it went viral within a blink of an eye. Well, now the comedian has shared a glimpse from his music video and fans are so excited for it.
Kapil Sharma shares FIRST ever glimpse of his music video
Taking to his Instagram handle, Kapil shared the glimpse of his music video along with Yogita Bihani. In the video, the latter was seen running in a hot red gown while the latter was following her in a black suit. Along with the video, Kapil wrote ‘Capturing the emotions that love brings along in #Alone. Song releasing on 9th February 2023. Stay tuned.’ As soon as he dropped the teaser, fans were quick to drop their reactions.
Check out the video here
About Alone
Recently, even Guru Randhawa took to his social media handle and shared the poster of the upcoming music video 'Alone'. Sung by Guru Randhawa and Kapil Sharma, Alone is produced by T-Series and will release on its official YouTube channel on 9th February.
ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma drops a motion poster of his upcoming music video Alone, expresses excitement in caption; Watch
Journalist. Perennially hungry for entertainment. Carefully listens to everything that start with "so, last night...". C... Read more