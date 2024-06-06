Kapil Sharma enjoys blissful time amidst nature; poses by a serene sunset landscape in new PICS

Kapil Sharma is a big name in the world of comedy. He rules the hearts of millions with his wit and humor. The talented comedian jetted off to Canada with his wife Ginni Chatrath and their two children after wrapping up the shoot of The Great Indian Kapil Show. He is now constantly teasing his fans by giving them glimpses of his holiday.

In a recent social media offering, Kapil is seen chilling out while watching a serene sunset.

Kapil Sharma shares new photos as he enjoys a beautiful sunset

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Kapil Sharma uploaded a carousel post. The heartwarming pictures showcase the actor viewing a tranquil sunset in an alluring location with white clouds, blue skies, and greenery all around. He is seated alone on the bench while his back is facing the camera.

The photos feature Kapil in a yellow hoodie paired with black trousers. In the caption space, the comedian simply dropped sunset and tree emoji along with the hashtag ‘nature’. He has used Jagjit Singh’s song Kahin Door Jab Din Dhal Jaye in the background.

Take a look at Kapil Sharma’s Instagram post here:

About Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma started his career in 2007 by participating in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge 3. After his triumph in the tough competition, the comedian actor went on to be a part of shows like Hans Baliye and Comedy Circus.

Advertisement

In 2013, he came up with his own show titled Comedy Nights With Kapil. It instantly clicked with the viewers and Kapil became a national sensation. He returned with its sequel The Kapil Sharma Show in 2016.

After creating ripples in the television medium, Kapil stepped into the OTT space recently with his show The Great Indian Kapil Show. He has now hosted A-listers of Bollywood like Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao, Badshah, Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, and Imtiaz Ali among others on his show so far.

Besides TV, Kapil Sharma has exhibited his acting prowess in films like Crew, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, Firangi and Zwigato.

ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill unleashes her adventurous side during Mauritius trip; beams with joy after zip-lining experience