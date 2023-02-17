Kapil Sharma enjoys bonfire, spends a gala time with his friends in Punjab; See PICS

Popular comedian-actor Kapil Sharma keeps the audiences hooked either on-screen or off-screen and never fails to amaze them with his talent and fashion. He had a long illustrious career in the entertainment sector and is considered as one of the most popular personalities in the industry. From being a participant in a reality comedy show to hosting his own popular show, Kapil's journey has inspired millions and his hard work and dedication are worth admiring.

Despite having a busy schedule, Kapil manages to maintain an active social media presence, and fans eagerly wait for his posts. Today, Kapil took to his social media handle and shared several photos with his friends. In these photos, the comedian and his friends are seen sitting surrounding a bonfire and having a great time as they chat and are candidly captured. Sharing these photos, Kapil wrote, "Mera pind, mere yaar."

Speaking about his personal life, Kapil got married to his longtime ladylove Ginni Chatrath in Jalandhar on 12 December 2018. The couple was blessed with their first child, a baby girl, Anayra, on 10 December 2019. Kapil and Ginni were on cloud nine when they embraced parenthood for the second time and became parents to a baby boy Trishaan on 1st February 2021.

About Kapil Sharma:

Kapil Sharma has a long illustrious career in the entertainment sector. Kapil Sharma recently made his debut as a singer with a music video titled 'Alone' along with Guru Randhawa. He is gearing up for his upcoming film Zwigato which will release on 17th March. At present, Kapil Sharma is seen in 'The Kapil Sharma Show', which premiered on 10th September.

About The Kapil Sharma Show:

The audience's favorite show includes comedians Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Archana Puran Singh, Srishti Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, Sidharth Sagar, and Srikant G Maski. Archana Puran Singh is seated as the guest judge and is equally entertaining as the other teammates. The Kapil Sharma Show airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm.