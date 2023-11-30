Kapil Sharma expresses disappointment over recent flight experience, slams airlines for causing trouble

Kapil Sharma is one of the most prominent personalities in the entertainment industry and has a huge fan following too. The comedian-actor recently faced trouble while flying with an airline, and he took to his social media handle to slam the airline and express his disappointment. Kapil Sharma revealed how he and other passengers faced trouble as the flights were delayed and there was no assistance from the airline staff.

Kapil Sharma slams an airline

On November 29, Kapil Sharma took to his Twitter handle and revealed what happened when he was recently travelling with a reputed airline. The Kapil Sharma Show fame wrote, "Dear @IndiGo6E first you made us wait in the bus for 50 minz, and now your team is saying pilot is stuck in traffic, what ? Really ? we supposed to take off by 8 pm n it’s 9:20, still there is no pilot in cockpit, do you think these 180 passengers will fly in indigo again ? Never #indigo 6E 5149 #shameless."

Take a look at Kapil Sharma's tweet here-

Along with this, the Zwigato actor also shared another tweet and showed his fans and followers how the passengers were stranded at the airport without any assistance. Sharing a video from the airport, Kapil wrote, "People r suffering bcoz of you @IndiGo6E lying lying n lying, there r some old passengers on wheel chairs, not in a very good health condition. Shame on you #indigo."

Take a look at Kapil Sharma's tweet here-

Apart from Kapil Sharma, Casting Director Mukesh Chhabra also took an indirect jibe at the airlines and tweeted, "Kya se Kya ho Gaya @IndiGo6E." Agreeing with Mukesh Chhabra, Arjun Bijlani wrote, "It’s time it lives by its name gooooooooo."

Take a look at Mukesh Chhabra and Arjun Bijlani's tweet here-

Speaking about Kapil Sharma's work life, the comedian-actor is currently away from television but is actively conducting shows in various cities. Apart from this, Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Rajeev Thakur, and Kiku Sharda are all set to reunite for a project on an OTT platform.

ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda reunite for OTT show