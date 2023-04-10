Kapil Sharma expresses love to little Raha as Alia Bhatt sends adorable outfits for his daughter Anayra

Kapil Sharma is a talented personality who has built his oeuvre in comedy over the years also won over the audience with his singing and acting skills. His show, The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most entertaining and most-watched shows on television. The comedian recently celebrated his birthday and he took to social media to share how spent the day with his family. The comedian is married to Ginni Chatrath and the couple has two children- Trishaan and Anayra.

Kapil Sharma posts pictures of Alia Bhatt’s gift for Anayra

The comedian took to his Instagram story yesterday and posted a photo which is a collage of the gift, and a picture of Anayra wearing the outfit. There’s a note attached customized for little Anayra. Uploading the photo, Kapil wrote in the caption, “Thank you @aliabhatt for sending me so beautiful outfits n I loved how u r taking care of the environment while making these clothes. Lots of love to little Raha.” Alia also reposted the post in her story with a cute song.

Anayra is seen wearing bubblegum pink pants, a padded jacket, and a woollen white wintercap. She looks like a cute button in the photo and has a mischievous smile flashing for the camera.

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt started her entrepreneurial journey with this eco-conscious clothing brand for young children in 2021. Just a few days ago, the actress sent out two personalized gift bags for her RRR co-star Jr NTR’s sons Abhay and Bhargav, and then for Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s seven-month-old baby boy Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.

Kapil Sharma’s birthday celebration

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kapil Sharma shared a video with his kids Anayra and Trishaan where the trio can be seen planting saplings. He revealed that every year on his birthday he plants a sapling but this year he continued the tradition with his little ones. Along with the video, Kapil wrote, “Wherever I’m on my birthday, I always plant a tree, but this time it was so special bcoz my kids were helping me n they said one more tree, so we planted two trees in beautiful #palampur #himachalpradesh posting this video so that more people get inspire to do the same #plantatree #savetheenvironment #savetheworld.”

