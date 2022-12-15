Kapil Sharma flaunts his 'work mode' look styled by wifey Ginni Chatrath; See PICS

Kapil Sharma's recent style file is receiving great appreciation from his fans and friends. The actor-comedian has been putting up his best fashion foot forward on social media handles, from which most of his looks are styled by his wifey Ginni Chatrath. From funky shirts to basic hoodies, Kapil has been unafraid to experiment with such outfits, and looks amazing in all. Lately, his voguish ensembles and swag have become the talk of the town, and we are absolutely impressed with his sartorial picks. Kapil Sharma's new look:

Today, Kapil Sharma dropped a glimpse of his new look on his Instagram handle. In these photos, Kapil looks dapper as he opted for a white T-shirt, layered it with a beige jacket, and paired them with black bottoms. To complete his look, he sported black framed orange sunglasses and looks handsome as she strikes poses here. Sharing these snaps, Kapil wrote, "work mode." Fans and friends are showering their praises on Kapil as he looks dashing and has flooded his comment section.

Take a look at Kapil Sharma's PICS here-

Kapil Sharma's personal life: Kapil Sharma got married to his ladylove Ginni Chatrath in Jalandhar on December 2018. In 2019, the couple embraced parenthood for the first time and welcomed their daughter Anayra on 10 December 2019. The duo welcomed their second child, a baby boy, Trishaan, on 1st February 2022. Kapil Sharma's professional life: Kapil Sharma recently starred in a short film titled Zwigato, presented by Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives. The film received wide recognition, and Kapil's acting chops were applauded by the audiences. Zwigato was also released at the 27th Busan International Film Festival and The Toronto International Festival. At present, Kapil is busy with his hit reality show 'The Kapil Sharma Show' which airs on Sony TV.

